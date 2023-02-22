Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person delivering newspapers was given a warning for a headlamp that wasn’t working.
· A caller reported that their tenants intentionally leave their gate open which then slams in the wind all night. The landlord wanted to know what his “options” were.
· An officer drove by a light pole that someone had reportedly “bumped into” with a car, but the officer didn’t see any damage to the pole.
· Gallatin County 911 received a strange letter that rambled about politics, international affairs and pop culture. The letter was not threatening.
· A motorist had a question about whether the Bozeman pass on Interstate 90 was closed down.
· Officers helped a man up who had slipped on ice and injured his collar bone. He denied further medical attention and said he was OK.
· Officers responded to 143 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
