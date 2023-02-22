Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A person delivering newspapers was given a warning for a headlamp that wasn’t working.

· A caller reported that their tenants intentionally leave their gate open which then slams in the wind all night. The landlord wanted to know what his “options” were.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags