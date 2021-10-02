A stolen traffic cone, fake gold jewelry and some loud goats: Police Reports for Friday, Oct. 1 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A man was kicked out of a bar after he threatened someone with brass knuckles.• A sow and her two cubs were browsing through someone's trash. • An officer stopped a man who was carrying a traffic cone. The man put the cone back and was warned for theft.• A caller said four dogs in different households were barking nonstop and she believed they were communicating with one another.• Someone reported they'd bought gold jewelry from someone and it turned out to be fake. • Someone wanted to know how to make house parties in Bozeman legal so they wouldn't get shut down due to noise complaints.• A caller wanted to know whether people in Bozeman are allowed to keep goats, as their neighbor had over eight goats and "they are loud." Animal control officers told the caller that people in the city are allowed to keep two goats per 2.5 acres. The caller believed there were too many goats for the acreage of their neighbor's plot.• A caller reported that some people were selling meat in a parking lot, and he felt they were overcharging for it. The caller said it was shady business.• Officers responded to 161 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 121 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.