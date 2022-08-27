Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Three horses were standing on a road near the freeway. They were in a small fenced enclosure and were fine, officers found out.
· A caller reported that someone in a park wasn’t picking up their dog’s poop.
· A patron rifled through an employee’s bag and took their wallet. She later found her wallet, but it was empty.
· Someone found a bullet in a parking lot and was worried about the safety of others. She was unwilling to pick it up and said she would wait for law enforcement to do so.
· A caller reported that their birth certificate was stolen.
· Someone stole the tip jar from a business.
· Officers responded to 180 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A car ran into a fire hydrant.
· A caller wanted to know if it was illegal to ride a bike on Interstate 90.
· People were moving their belongings into a house that was supposed to be vacant, a property owner reported. Two men had been scammed by a Craigslist ad for a house to rent. They were told to leave.
· Someone lost their wedding ring.
· A caller wanted to get ahold of a property owner to see if he could hunt on their land. A deputy told him to visit Cadastral for further information.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 157 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
