The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A man was warned for yelling and swinging around window squeegees.
• A neighbor smeared dog feces on someone's car.
• Somebody wanted to know where they could learn to shoot firearms.
• Mountaineering boots and a backpack were stolen from a car.
• Someone stole a license plate from a snowmobile.
• A caller thought people were doing drugs because they had been sitting in a vehicle for over an hour. Officers found a person reading a book.
• Cars were drag racing down Main Street.
• Officers shut down a loud party.
• A fight broke out in a bar.
• Someone complained about their neighbor playing musical instruments at all hours of the night.
• Officers responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Saturday.
