The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· Someone was saluting cars on an overpass.

· A caller reported that a suspicious person was prowling around outside, opening doors and moving things around. Several people were remodeling apartments, officers determined.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

