The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone was saluting cars on an overpass.
· A caller reported that a suspicious person was prowling around outside, opening doors and moving things around. Several people were remodeling apartments, officers determined.
· Someone found a handgun on the back steps of their house.
· A caller reported a stolen generator.
· Officers responded to 169 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A dump truck was belching large amounts of blue smoke. The driver said he was investigating a mechanical issue.
· A caller was upset that vehicles were parking along a road for a festival, causing a bottleneck along a two-way street. The caller was very upset that buildings were going up in the area without parking lots.
· Someone who received copies of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports complained about how the calls had been documented.
· A bull escaped from a rodeo. It was chased down a street before event staff caught it and loaded it into a trailer.
· Deputies responded to 129 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Saturday.
