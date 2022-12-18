The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller’s FedEx package was delivered to their address, but an unknown person signed for it. It was reported stolen.
· A caller complained that cars were parked too far away from the sidewalk, and it was causing one-way only traffic. Dispatch advised them that officers were busy addressing emergent calls, but they would put the issue on the radar of law enforcement.
· A caller yelled and complained that a red traffic light would not change for her. She requested to speak with the chief of police within 15 minutes. Eventually, the light started working and she no longer wanted assistance.
· Officers responded to 136 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following: · A caller reported that a man continued to park in a handicapped space without access, despite being told not to multiple times. A deputy talked to the driver, who did not provide a handicap sticker. The deputy gave the man a warning.
· A hawk was hit by a car and was lying injured in a road. Staff from the raptor center removed it.
· A roof on a barn caved in due to snow accumulation.
· Some minors were congregating near beer coolers, a caller reported. They weren’t sure what the minors were doing, but wanted deputies to escort them away.
· Deputies responded to 135 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Saturday.
