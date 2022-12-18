Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A caller’s FedEx package was delivered to their address, but an unknown person signed for it. It was reported stolen.

· A caller complained that cars were parked too far away from the sidewalk, and it was causing one-way only traffic. Dispatch advised them that officers were busy addressing emergent calls, but they would put the issue on the radar of law enforcement.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags