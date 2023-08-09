Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Monday include:
A bicyclist was struck by a truck in a hit and run accident.
A caller reported finding a dog’s carcass in the trash.
A caller reported three men fighting in an apparent road rage incident. Employees of a nearby store came outside to watch.
Someone called to report a few kids skateboarding in a hallway at night.
A man was caught stealing five to six “Buzz Balls” from a business.
Officers responded to 140 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday include:
A deputy warned a man for stealing a chair and then running from the deputy.
A caller said that a full band had been playing music since 5:30 a.m. at Town Center in Big Sky, but deputies could find no bands playing.
A family with a young son visited the Big Sky office to look at a patrol vehicle. A deputy turned on the vehicle’s emergency lights and gave the boy a sheriff’s star sticker.
Deputies responded to 139 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Tuesday.
