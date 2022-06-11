Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Some vehicles were doing donuts and playing loud music. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.
• An officer completed a traffic stop. They warned the driver for playing loud music.
• A caller woke up to find their screen was kicked in and their cat was gone. They believed that their cat was stolen. They filed a report.
• Someone complained that people were parking on the wrong side of the street, blocking crosswalks and not stopping at stop signs. They requested extra patrol on weekends.
• Some people at a bachelor party were shooting high-powered bows toward a golf course. An officer discussed safety restrictions with them and recommended that they go to public land outside of town.
• Two people were playing on scooters in traffic. They were "goofing off and weaving in and out of cars," the caller said.
• Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 129 people Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.