The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Some vehicles were doing donuts and playing loud music. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.

• An officer completed a traffic stop. They warned the driver for playing loud music.

• A caller woke up to find their screen was kicked in and their cat was gone. They believed that their cat was stolen. They filed a report.

• Someone complained that people were parking on the wrong side of the street, blocking crosswalks and not stopping at stop signs. They requested extra patrol on weekends.

• Some people at a bachelor party were shooting high-powered bows toward a golf course. An officer discussed safety restrictions with them and recommended that they go to public land outside of town.

• Two people were playing on scooters in traffic. They were "goofing off and weaving in and out of cars," the caller said.

• Officers responded to 140 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 129 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

