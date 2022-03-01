Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A man put his phone in his lunchbox, where it dialed 911. The man confirmed there was no emergency.

· A person submitted an online report, reporting that three young men jumped their fence and used their hot tub. The person said the men also left behind a lone sock.

· A man was warned for riding his bike on the sidewalk.

· A dog that was taken to Heart of the Valley after its owner was arrested was released to a family member of the owner.

· Officers responded to 144 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· A person was “trying to figure out” their phone and accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.

· Deputies helped a woman move a couch into a dumpster.

· A Bridger Bowl employee accidentally called 911 while at work. The employee confirmed there was no emergency and that there was no need for a law enforcement response to the ski area.

· A deputy moved some large rocks off of a road. 

· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday.

