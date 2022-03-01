Chronicle Staff Writer
Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A man put his phone in his lunchbox, where it dialed 911. The man confirmed there was no emergency.
· A person submitted an online report, reporting that three young men jumped their fence and used their hot tub. The person said the men also left behind a lone sock.
· A man was warned for riding his bike on the sidewalk.
· A dog that was taken to Heart of the Valley after its owner was arrested was released to a family member of the owner.
· Officers responded to 144 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A person was “trying to figure out” their phone and accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.
· Deputies helped a woman move a couch into a dumpster.
· A Bridger Bowl employee accidentally called 911 while at work. The employee confirmed there was no emergency and that there was no need for a law enforcement response to the ski area.
· A deputy moved some large rocks off of a road.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.