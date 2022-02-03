Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· An officer responded to a report of a snowplow pushing snow into the street and blocking or partially blocking a driveway. The officer learned that the snowplow had pushed the snow into the street, but then moved it into a pile off of the roadway.
· A caller found a skittish but not aggressive dog. Animal Control was able to get in touch with the owner of the dog and return it to the owner’s home.
· A person reported their neighbor was leaving their dog outside in the cold for long stretches of time. Animal Control responded and found that the dog was actually two cold-loving Great Pyrenees dogs that looked very similar to each other and wanted to be outside in the cold.
· A caller reported a man was refusing to wear a mask on a bus and refusing to get off the bus. Officers responded to the scene and the man stepped off the bus voluntarily and walked away once law enforcement arrived.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 127 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deputy checked on a driver who was stopped with their flashers on. The person was just waiting for the school bus and did not have an emergency or need any help from law enforcement.
· Multiple people accidentally called 911 while skiing. None had any issues that warranted a law enforcement response.
· A business reported that a few paddleboards had been stolen. A deputy took a report.
· A man was walking a dog in a restricted wildlife management area. A deputy issued a citation for criminal trespass to the man.
· Deputies responded to 133 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Thursday.
