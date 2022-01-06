A snowplow, a dentist visit and a Florida man: Police Reports for Wednesday, Jan. 5 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· An officer warned the driver of a vehicle for turning the wrong way onto an interstate off ramp.· A person called to complain about a snowplow being noisy. An officer called the person back, who said that the plowing had stopped. · A Florida man planning a visit to Bozeman called law enforcement to ask questions about gun laws in Montana. An officer called the man back to answer his questions about keeping a firearm in his vehicle in Montana.· A man drove onto a lawn, got his vehicle high centered in the snow and was tearing up the lawn trying to get the vehicle unstuck. An officer responded and arrested the man for driving while intoxicated.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 132 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A deputy moved a dead deer off of a road near Four Corners.· A person accidentally called 911 while having dental work done. A deputy responded to the dentist office, where there was no emergency.· A deputy warned a person for driving their vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic.· Deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicles sliding off the roadway.· Deputies responded to 139 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Officer Deputy Police Work Highway Transports Following Bozeman Police Department Gallatin County Detention Center Dentist Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.