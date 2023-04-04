Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:
· A neighbor threatened a person's child over parking.
· A bird came down a person's chimney and was trapped behind a glass enclosure. The bird was "not small" and was eventually rescued.
· Police spoke with a landlord about their tenants having an issue with an aggressive golden retriever.
· A person called about a suspicious vehicle in front of their child's home. The person in the car was legally parked and went to their car to have a cigarette because of their baby in their home.
· Officers responded to 125 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 143 people Tuesday.
Alex Miller
