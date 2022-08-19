Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· Someone reported that a cooler that had something dead in it. A can of soup and rotten meat were inside.

· A caller complained that a power fan in his window was too loud, and it was a municipal code violation. He was advised that officers would not wake someone up over an interior fan.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

