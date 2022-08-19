The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone reported that a cooler that had something dead in it. A can of soup and rotten meat were inside.
· A caller complained that a power fan in his window was too loud, and it was a municipal code violation. He was advised that officers would not wake someone up over an interior fan.
· A house got egged, and the caller believed some kids in the neighborhood did it. Seven 13-year-old boys later admitted to throwing the eggs. They cleaned up the mess.
· A pistol was stolen from someone's purse.
· A caller wanted to know why Bozeman allows "someone to set up their band every night" in a specific area.
· A caller was concerned about a goat that was lying in the street. They thought it seemed hot. An officer checked on the welfare of the goat. It had water, food and shelter and appeared to be okay.
· A caller reported that a band was "increasing in volume as time goes on." She wanted to to file a formal noise complaint, and stated she would "shoot the loudspeaker" as a solution. An officer told her that it wasn't an appropriate response to being upset.
· Officers responded to 156 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Saturday.
