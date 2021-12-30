Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A person reported a dog locked in a car in the cold. An officer responded to the scene.

· A caller reported two black plastic trash bags they felt were suspicious. An officer responded to check the bags, one of which had trash inside and the other was empty.

· A driver hit a road sign. The driver wasn’t injured, but had to leave the scene before law enforcement could respond and wanted to let them know.

· A person reported a vehicle they didn’t recognize parked in their driveway. An officer was able to get in touch with the registered owner, who was renting the apartment next door and parked in the wrong spot by mistake.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 130 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A deputy warned a driver for driving at night without taillights.

· A person wearing an Apple Watch fell. The watch detected the fall and activated its emergency SOS function, which called 911. The person was not actually injured, and a deputy explained how to disable the 911 function on the watch.

· A caller reported three horses they believed were being neglected. A deputy responded to the area, spoke to the owner of the horses and saw that they appeared to be well-fed, healthy and had blankets on.

· A person pocket dialed 911 while helping a friend move. A deputy responded to the area to confirm that there was no emergency.

· Deputies responded to 123 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 106 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 