The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A caller reported a deer skeleton was on a road and was a traffic hazard. Officers responded but were unable to find the skeleton.

· A vehicle hit and damaged a mailbox kiosk.

· Two people, one with a gun, were walking outside. A caller was concerned that they were hunting in city limits. Both were gone by the time law enforcement arrived in the area.

· A person trying to get their cat back into the house after it had run out accidentally called 911 on their smartwatch.

· Officers responded to 154 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· Deputies pulled over and warned multiple people for speeding in school zones.

· A caller reported two men loading a grizzly bear into a pickup. No vehicles in the area matched the vehicle description.

· Free range goats ate a person's marijuana plants.

· A person selling equipment from the back of their truck was blocking the driveway to a business. The truck was gone when law enforcement arrived.

· Deputies responded to 105 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Tuesday.

