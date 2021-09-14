A smartwatch, a deer skeleton and hungry free range goats: Police Reports for Monday, Sept. 13 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A caller reported a deer skeleton was on a road and was a traffic hazard. Officers responded but were unable to find the skeleton.· A vehicle hit and damaged a mailbox kiosk. · Two people, one with a gun, were walking outside. A caller was concerned that they were hunting in city limits. Both were gone by the time law enforcement arrived in the area.· A person trying to get their cat back into the house after it had run out accidentally called 911 on their smartwatch.· Officers responded to 154 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · Deputies pulled over and warned multiple people for speeding in school zones.· A caller reported two men loading a grizzly bear into a pickup. No vehicles in the area matched the vehicle description.· Free range goats ate a person's marijuana plants.· A person selling equipment from the back of their truck was blocking the driveway to a business. The truck was gone when law enforcement arrived.· Deputies responded to 105 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goat Deer Vehicle Zoology Police Caller Officer Following Description Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.