Bozeman Police reports for Monday included:
A small black bear was seen running around town around 6:30 a.m.
Someone said they spotted a person “smoking crack” in their backyard in northeast Bozeman during the night.
A caller claimed their neighbor has a rooster that crows all day long.
Officers told a drunken man who had gone into “maniac mode” to sleep it off and stop drinking.
A person called in asking police to check on a man sitting on a bench by a taco truck who seemed to be “not doing too hot.”
An officer used Google Translate to ask three Spanish-speaking men to quiet down during a party that was going on around midnight.
Officers responded to 90 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Tuesday.
