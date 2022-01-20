The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers checked on a street full of people living in RVs and made contact with a handful of people, including a man who was on his way to work for an 18-hour shift.
· A man who had previously reported his wallet as lost called to let law enforcement know that he had found his wallet.
· A person reported their neighbors let their dogs roam without a leash and that the same neighbors put dirty ice and snow and threw it on their driveway. An officer left a voicemail for the neighbor.
· A man was warned for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 166 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to turn off their phone. A deputy went to the area the call came from to make sure there was no disturbance.
· A person stepped on or kicked a bear spray can and accidentally bear sprayed themselves.
· A deputy was following a car preparing to activate their overhead lights to pull over the driver for a moving violation when the car drove onto a snowmobile trail and got stuck in the snow. The deputy warned the driver for the moving violation and called a tow company.
· A driver was warned for not using pullouts while driving in the canyon when about 30 cars were behind him and he was driving 25 mph in a 60 mph zone.
· Deputies responded to 125 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Thursday.
