A sleepy driver, yahoos on the lose and a profane flag: Police Reports for Wednesday, Aug. 11 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man reported that someone rang his doorbell and then ran away.· A person had concerns about a flag with profanity on it. Officers informed the person that while the flag might be offensive to them, it is not a crime. · A man reported that “yahoos” had punched him. The man was upset that people were homeless in Bozeman and refused to give officers any additional information.· Officers responded to 116 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A person reported a driver they thought was drunk. Officers pulled the man over and found he wasn’t impaired, just very sleepy. They suggested he park and take a nap for a while.· A man called 911 on accident while sleeping or getting ready to go to sleep. The man was upset that dispatchers were asking if he had an emergency.· A man was upset that he wasn't able to bring a knife into the Law and Justice center. A deputy stood by until the man left the property.· A combine and surrounding grass was on fire. Deputies responded and helped control the fire.· Deputies responded to 136 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 108 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Following Gallatin County Detention Center Police Yahoo Deputy Report Driver Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.