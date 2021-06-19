The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• An officer warned a man for yelling profanity and challenging someone to a fight.
• A driver fell asleep at the wheel, blocking traffic. A roommate gave him a ride home.
• A caller complained about pornographic graffiti and vandalism at a park.
• Two people tried to claim the same lost cat. Animal control returned the cat to the person who had it registered with a microchip. The other person said she previously had the cat because it looked like hers. She requested that animal control search for her "big, beefy black cat," which ran away last summer.
• Someone complained about their neighbors jumping off furniture and moving it around.
• Someone accidentally dialed 911 while golfing.
• A dead deer was removed from a bike lane.
• A caller accused a man of making threats, pulling his pants down and "generally causing a ruckus." Officers cited and released the man for disorderly conduct and trespass to vehicles.
• Officers took a report of a vandalized car. It was spit on, beer was poured on it and the side mirrors had been hit with a blunt object, the caller said.
• A caller said they left their wallet on top of their car and it flew off. Someone found the wallet and returned it to the caller.
• Animal control confronted a woman who was beating down tree limbs in a sanctuary. She told officers that she wanted to set up a hammock and fish there. They told the woman that the area was protected and she should find a better place to fish.
• Animal control reminded a cat owner to license their cat and keep it indoors.
• Several people were warned for having their dogs on a beach where dogs weren't allowed.
• Officers broke up a loud party.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 128 people Saturday.
