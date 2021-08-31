A skunk, a raccoon in a vehicle and a truck driver in a hurry: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 30 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 31, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A person reported their neighbor had been playing loud music for several hours. An officer responded and found that there was a TV playing at a “moderate” volume.· A skunk sprayed a woman’s dogs. Officers talked to the woman about removing things that might attract skunks and talking to the Home Owner’s Association about mowing long grass where the skunk likely stays. · A laptop was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.· A person accidentally called 911 while at a school pep rally.· Officers responded to 151 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A person reported an abandoned vehicle with expired registration. The vehicle was parked in front of the owner’s house and was not blocking the flow of traffic.· A semi truck passed a stopped school bus with its red lights and stop sign activated. Deputies contacted the fleet manager for the semi company, who identified the driver and told law enforcement that the driver will receive a company-imposed discipline.· A raccoon was in a vehicle. A deputy helped remove the animal from the vehicle and watched it run off into a nearby field.· Someone dumped a pile of whole chickens, corn and potatoes in a field in a residential area where there were already issues with bears getting into unsecured dumpsters. The property manager cleaned up the pile and notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks.· Deputies responded to 149 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Semi Transports Motor Vehicle Highway Deputy Raccoon Manager Officer Following Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.