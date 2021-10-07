A skunk, a hay bale and some suspicious root beer: Police Reports for Wednesday, Oct. 6 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man who did not stay at a hotel ate the hotel's continental breakfast. The man had left by the time officers arrived.· A skunk sprayed a dog that was on a trail. A caller wanted to know if Animal Control can do something about the skunk. They were directed to call a pest control company. · Officers participated in the Bozeman Police Department Citizen Academy.· A hay bale was in the middle of a passing lane on Interstate 90. It had already been removed when an officer went to check it out.· Officers responded to 121 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A caller reported a kid drinking beer in front of a middle school. Deputies responded and found that the kid was drinking root beer.· Deputies warned a driver for not yielding to an emergency vehicle.· A woman accidentally tripped the burglar alarm in her own home and couldn’t get the alarm to turn off.· A vehicle was blocking the entrance into a liquor store parking lot. Deputies responded, but the vehicle had already left the area.· Deputies responded to 106 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Motor Vehicle Highway Police Transports Officer Vehicle Following Gallatin County Detention Center Hay Bale Root Beer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.