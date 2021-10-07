Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man who did not stay at a hotel ate the hotel's continental breakfast. The man had left by the time officers arrived.

· A skunk sprayed a dog that was on a trail. A caller wanted to know if Animal Control can do something about the skunk. They were directed to call a pest control company.

· Officers participated in the Bozeman Police Department Citizen Academy.

· A hay bale was in the middle of a passing lane on Interstate 90. It had already been removed when an officer went to check it out.

· Officers responded to 121 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported a kid drinking beer in front of a middle school. Deputies responded and found that the kid was drinking root beer.

· Deputies warned a driver for not yielding to an emergency vehicle.

· A woman accidentally tripped the burglar alarm in her own home and couldn’t get the alarm to turn off.

· A vehicle was blocking the entrance into a liquor store parking lot. Deputies responded, but the vehicle had already left the area.

· Deputies responded to 106 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

