The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Police officers and other law enforcement participated in the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart.· A person reported that a cat kept pooping in his yard. Animal Control left the person a voicemail. · A caller reported a shopping cart left in their yard or on the sidewalk near their yard. There was nothing in the cart and nobody in the area. Officers recommended the person try again to contact the store where the cart came from or throw it away.· Kids playing with their dad's phone accidentally called 911.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 124 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · Deputies took 20 feral cats to Heart of the Valley.· A person trying to adjust the volume of music on their phone accidentally called 911. The person was near the base of Big Sky Resort and did not have an emergency.· A caller reported a Range Rover passing cars in no passing zones and with corners approaching while driving in the canyon.· A man reported a UPS trick that was parked and looked "out of place." The man said there was no need for law enforcement to investigate but that he just wanted it documented in case there is a missing UPS truck.· Deputies responded to 78 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Wednesday.