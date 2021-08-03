A shooting range, a K-9 demonstration and a little nap: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 2 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· An officer answered a man’s questions about transferring ownership of a firearm to his son, who will be attending MSU in the fall.· Officers participated in a K-9 demonstration for a summer camp at Heart of the Valley. · A manhole cover had been removed and water was flowing out of the drainage.· A person reported that someone “made a weird smile” at them while cleaning up garbage in or near their vehicle.· Officers responded to 141 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A caller who lives near the Sheriff’s Office gun range had questions about the shooting schedule so they could try to walk their dogs when there is not active gunshots.· An intoxicated and belligerent woman was not allowed to board a plane because of her intoxication level. A deputy responded and talked to the woman. No crime was committed.· Deputies checked on a man taking a nap under a tree. The man said he was just tired from a full day of hiking and decided to take a nap on his walk home. Law enforcement gave the man a ride to a nearby gas station.· Deputies checked on a report of fire coming from trees and found campers cooking food on a propane burner.· Deputies responded to 103 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Officer Weaponry Police Military Following Nap Gallatin County Detention Center Sheriff Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.