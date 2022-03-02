The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man who had reported a gun was stolen called to report that he had found the gun.
· A caller reported a “very intoxicated” man dancing around his car. Officers responded to the area and warned the man not to drive.
· An officer helped a person push a broken down vehicle out of the way of traffic. The owner of the vehicle was working on getting a tow.
· A woman was locked out of her car and house with an infant. Officers told the woman to call a locksmith.
· Officers responded to 145 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported a vehicle driving fast and weaving through traffic near Manhattan. A deputy spoke with the vehicle owner over the phone, who was a high school student driving erratically because she was late to school. The deputy issued the student a warning.
· A business owner went to the Big Sky deputy’s office to report losing money in a phishing scam. Deputies took a report and advised the man to change the passwords on all work-related accounts.
· A caller reported a 3-year-old they were babysitting was missing. The child, safe and unharmed, was found to have snuck out of the backyard and was playing in a nearby mud puddle.
· A woman called 911 to report a suspicious noise, but quickly realized the noise was just a neighbor working on something. There was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 135 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Wednesday.
