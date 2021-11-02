Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A caller reported two people sitting in a car near her home. An officer responded and found that the two people were just talking and lived in the area.

· A person found a gun in a holster on a sidewalk in front of a store. An employee called law enforcement to have an officer come pick up the gun.

· A man reported that a neighbor kept taking his Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

· A person threw a pumpkin through the window of a vehicle. Officers took a report for criminal mischief.

· Officers responded to 164 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· An online rental scam was using a real rental application for a property management company. A deputy emailed an employee of the property management an identity theft report.

· A bear ripped a wall off of a chicken coop sometime during the night.

· A student resource officer had a meeting with school administrators about students bringing contraband to school.

· A man moving to Montana had questions about gun and hunting laws. A deputy spoke with the man to answer his questions.

· Deputies responded to 132 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags