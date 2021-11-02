A scam, a chicken coop and the case of the missing newspaper: Police Reports for Monday, Nov. 1 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A caller reported two people sitting in a car near her home. An officer responded and found that the two people were just talking and lived in the area.· A person found a gun in a holster on a sidewalk in front of a store. An employee called law enforcement to have an officer come pick up the gun. · A man reported that a neighbor kept taking his Bozeman Daily Chronicle.· A person threw a pumpkin through the window of a vehicle. Officers took a report for criminal mischief.· Officers responded to 164 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · An online rental scam was using a real rental application for a property management company. A deputy emailed an employee of the property management an identity theft report.· A bear ripped a wall off of a chicken coop sometime during the night.· A student resource officer had a meeting with school administrators about students bringing contraband to school.· A man moving to Montana had questions about gun and hunting laws. A deputy spoke with the man to answer his questions.· Deputies responded to 132 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Rental Police Crime Gun Deputy Employee Scam Following Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.