A saxophone, an egging and a happy ending for a missing dog: Police Reports for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Nov 18, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A resident at a congregate living facility accidentally called 911. Staff confirmed that there was no emergency that that the resident who accidentally called had done so while eating breakfast. · A saxophone was stolen from a vehicle. An officer took a report. · A person reported a semitrailer had hit a street pole, which broke the pole, and then drove away. Bozeman's streets department was dispatched to fix the pole and adjoined pedestrian light.· A person called to talk with law enforcement about how to retrieve their found dog, who had been missing for so long that they had "given up hope" on ever finding him. The dog had been found at a construction site and brought to Heart of the Valley. The owners were out of state, but made plans to return the following day to be reunited with their dog.· Officers responded to 143 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · An employee at a bank in Three Forks accidentally activated a holdup alarm. There was no emergency.· A school resource officer took a report of a student spray painting a sidewalk at a school.· A person reported that her car had been egged with one egg. The lone egg egging was documented.· A deputy pulled over and warned a person for driving slowly and not using the pullouts in the canyon near Big Sky. The driver was going under 60 mph and had four or more vehicles behind them.· Deputies responded to 122 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Thursday.