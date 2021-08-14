A runaway husky, an unsanctioned rally and a stolen go-kart: Police Reports for Aug. 13, 2021 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 14, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• Some scooters were left in the middle of a street.• Officers chased a lost husky down a street. • A caller complained about people running red lights all the time, especially when turning left at lights. They requested extra patrol along 19th and 7th avenues.• A caller's dog was bitten by another dog.• Someone was trying to do something with an aerosol spray bottle on the roof of a building. He was messing with an air conditioning unit, the caller said. • Twenty to 30 vehicles were speeding up and down Main Street. A caller said it was some kind of unsanctioned rally. A second caller wanted to know whether the vehicles needed a permit. Officers spoke with several drivers and told them to refrain from honking their horns.• Officers helped a driver who was parked in a small parking lot. She was concerned about hitting other vehicles.• Someone reported their son's go-kart was stolen. Other things were stolen in the neighborhood and there was footage of it, the caller said.• Officers responded to 118 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.The Gallatin County jail held 108 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Go-kart Motor Vehicle Police Highway Transports Rally Driver Caller Husky Gallatin County Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.