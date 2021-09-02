A rug in a road, a bear and suspicious activity at a mailbox: Police Reports for Wednesday, Sept. 1 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A caller reported someone acting suspicious around a mailbox. Officers responded and found that the person was a Postal Service employee and they were fixing a damaged mailbox.· A driver called to report they were being closely followed by an SUV driven by a man who “looks like trouble.” While on the phone, the SUV turned into a business area and stopped following the reporting party. · A man reported that loud music from a construction site was interfering with his ability to get work done. Officers responded and determined that the music was being played at a reasonable level.· A person reported a German shepherd with an orange collar running loose near some townhouses. Officers were in the area but were unable to find the dog.· Officers responded to 121 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A bear was getting into garbage cans. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.· A man accidentally called the Sheriff’s Office while trying to reach FedEx about a package.· A person reported a white van camping in an area where camping is illegal. Deputies found the van. The driver and their dog were just stopping for a break and were not planning on camping where the van was parked.· A rug was in the driving lane of a road.· Deputies responded to 154 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Van Police Motor Vehicle Transports Driver Mailbox Park Following Wildlife Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.