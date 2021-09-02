Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported someone acting suspicious around a mailbox. Officers responded and found that the person was a Postal Service employee and they were fixing a damaged mailbox.

· A driver called to report they were being closely followed by an SUV driven by a man who “looks like trouble.” While on the phone, the SUV turned into a business area and stopped following the reporting party.

· A man reported that loud music from a construction site was interfering with his ability to get work done. Officers responded and determined that the music was being played at a reasonable level.

· A person reported a German shepherd with an orange collar running loose near some townhouses. Officers were in the area but were unable to find the dog.

· Officers responded to 121 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A bear was getting into garbage cans. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.

· A man accidentally called the Sheriff’s Office while trying to reach FedEx about a package.

· A person reported a white van camping in an area where camping is illegal. Deputies found the van. The driver and their dog were just stopping for a break and were not planning on camping where the van was parked.

· A rug was in the driving lane of a road.

· Deputies responded to 154 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday.

