The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported that someone keeps leaving toys on his parked car, including a black rubber duck, an apple and a green frog on the door handle. Most recently in a grocery store parking lot.
· A caller reported that someone has been coming by her house early in the morning and leaving bags of dog poop on her property. An officer advised the woman she should try to catch them in the act and then call police with a description. An extra officer would also patrol the area.
·A driver was cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
· Officers responded to 114 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported finding a cow leg in a black garbage bag on the side of the road, after pulling over with car issues.
· A caller reported that their mailbox and their neighbor’s mailbox were completely destroyed and there were tire marks in the driveway.
· Several people called in a pet carrier in the middle of the road on Interstate 90. It was unclear if there was an animal in the carrier.
· An officer removed a large tire from the road that cars were having to swerve to miss.
· A person mowing their lawn mistakenly dialed 911.
· Deputies responded to 88 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Thursday.
