The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a teen was egging their house and that there had been an ongoing issue with the teen ringing the doorbell at night. An officer checked the home and found a rotten banana thrown at the house.
· A duck was hit by a car and was “flapping around” on Valley Center Drive.
· A burglary alarm at a local business went off. Officers found a cleaning crew had tripped the alarm and there was no burglary.
· A caller reported a deer in their yard had a broken leg and was standing on just three legs. The caller then said the deer seemed to be “happy.” The caller then called back and said the deer was in a lot of pain.
· Officers responded to 122 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported multiple cows out and on the road. Deputies contacted the owner, who was on their way to retrieve the cows.
· Someone putting up siding on their shop accidentally dialed 911. A deputy made sure there was no emergency.
· Deputies hit a barn cat on a county road. The owner said he didn't blame the deputies and that his cats were always on the road.
· Deputies responded to 82 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Monday.
