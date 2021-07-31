Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

— A traveling flight attendant’s calf was bitten by a dog. The owner claimed it had no teeth.

— A brown leather wallet was left with Bozeman police.

— An officer heard a rooster crowing, and reminded the owner that only hens are allowed in Bozeman.

— Officers responded to a noise complaint with 12 people involved. The caller acknowledged that the tenants were new, and probably did not know about the 10 p.m. noise ordinance.

— Officers responded to 138 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The detention center held 124 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags