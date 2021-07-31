A rooster, a toothless dog and a noise violation: Police Reports for Friday, July 30 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:— A traveling flight attendant’s calf was bitten by a dog. The owner claimed it had no teeth.— A brown leather wallet was left with Bozeman police.— An officer heard a rooster crowing, and reminded the owner that only hens are allowed in Bozeman. — Officers responded to a noise complaint with 12 people involved. The caller acknowledged that the tenants were new, and probably did not know about the 10 p.m. noise ordinance.— Officers responded to 138 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.The detention center held 124 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Police Owner Dog Wallet Violation Rooster Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.