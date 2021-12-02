A rooster, a Bluetooth speaker and getting "ketchuped": Police Reports for Wednesday, Dec. 1 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A vehicle was keyed while it was parked in a parking lot.· A person who had complained about a neighbor’s rooster making noise emailed Animal Control to say that they would try talking to the neighbor. · Several people reported that their vehicles had been broken into and rifled through at some point during the night.· A landlord reported that a tenant left an angry note and “ketchuped” another tenant’s vehicle.· Officers responded to 178 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · Deputies stopped a vehicle for driving on the road with a door open. The vehicle also had expired registration and the driver did not have insurance. They were warned.· A woman accidentally called 911 on her smartwatch while driving. A deputy made contact with the woman, who said there was no emergency.· A deputy responded to a home in the Yellowstone Club for a residential burglar alarm and determined it to be a false alarm.· The owner of a vacation rental reported someone in a unit that nobody was supposed to be in playing loud music. Deputies responded and found that someone nearby had accidentally connected to a bluetooth speaker in the unit and was playing music. Nobody was in the unit without permission.· Deputies responded to 121 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Bluetooth Speaker Police Transports Motor Vehicle Deputy Following Gallatin County Detention Center Music Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.