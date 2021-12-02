Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A vehicle was keyed while it was parked in a parking lot.

· A person who had complained about a neighbor’s rooster making noise emailed Animal Control to say that they would try talking to the neighbor.

· Several people reported that their vehicles had been broken into and rifled through at some point during the night.

· A landlord reported that a tenant left an angry note and “ketchuped” another tenant’s vehicle.

· Officers responded to 178 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Deputies stopped a vehicle for driving on the road with a door open. The vehicle also had expired registration and the driver did not have insurance. They were warned.

· A woman accidentally called 911 on her smartwatch while driving. A deputy made contact with the woman, who said there was no emergency.

· A deputy responded to a home in the Yellowstone Club for a residential burglar alarm and determined it to be a false alarm.

· The owner of a vacation rental reported someone in a unit that nobody was supposed to be in playing loud music. Deputies responded and found that someone nearby had accidentally connected to a bluetooth speaker in the unit and was playing music. Nobody was in the unit without permission.

· Deputies responded to 121 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Wednesday.

