The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man buying a dirt bike wanted a VIN number run by police to ensure he wasn’t purchasing a stolen bike. Police checked the number and found no records that it might have been stolen.
· A woman reported a possible break-in at her home, saying someone was knocking on her bedroom door. It was her roommate.
· Someone called asking to set up a ride along with the police.
· A caller reported their ski boots had been stolen from their garage.
· Police cited a driver for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
· Officers responded to 137 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not sent out its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
