The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A person reported getting a cryptic call and texts from a friend visiting Bozeman. Officers found the friend, who was returning to his hotel after drinking downtown and did not need any assistance from law enforcement.
· A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked near their home that was “not supposed to be there.” An officer responded and spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who was delivering newspapers.
· Officers responded to a report of a loud party and warned the partiers for noise.
· A caller reported that someone threw a rock through a window in their home while they were gone. An officer took a report.
· Officers responded to 97 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy issued a citation for a vehicle driving 102 mph in an 80 mph zone.
· A person requested a welfare check on a family member visiting Big Sky. Deputies found the family member safe at a gym in Big Sky.
· Deputies looked for a wallet reported lost or stolen at a ski area. The wallet was not found. The person who reported it missing was informed that he would be contacted if anyone turned the wallet in to the sheriff’s office.
· A deputy warned a person for being at a fishing access after sunset. The person agreed to leave the fishing access.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Monday.
