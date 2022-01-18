The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported a man trying to open their front door. Officers responded and found that the man, who was heavily intoxicated, had mistook the address for his own home, which was nearby.
· A caller reported people who were panhandling were also running into traffic. Law enforcement drove by the intersection multiple times and did see the people panhandling, but none were on the road or obstructing traffic.
· A man was drinking beer in a store without paying for it.
· A person accidentally called 911 while gassing up a vehicle at a gas station.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 72 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A man reported that he lost his phone in the snow. He said he just needed the incident documented in order to get a new phone.
· A person accidentally called 911 while riding horses with family. There was no emergency.
· A woman reported that a vehicle was blocking an intersection. A deputy responded to the area and found that the vehicle was legally parked, not blocking the intersection and had a note in the window saying the owner will get the vehicle tomorrow. The deputy informed the woman, who said the vehicle was an “eyesore,” that she pays taxes and that she will blame the deputy if an accident happens because the vehicle is parked there.
· A large rock was in a road in the driving lane. A deputy responded to the area, found the rock and removed it from the roadway.
· Deputies responded to 71 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Tuesday.
