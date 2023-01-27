Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A deer was hit by a train and needed to be put down, a caller reported.
· A caller with a property management company reported that a tenant repeatedly unplugged drying equipment, which caused extended water damage.
· A white cat was roaming across a neighborhood and pooping in various yards, a caller complained. Officers told the cat owner about local leash laws.
· A woman was berated over out-of-state license plates, a caller reported.
· A truck was doing donuts in a parking lot. It came close to hitting other cars, a caller reported.
· Officers responded to 144 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· An elk was hit by a car and paralyzed.
· A caller reported that someone was loading and unloading fertilizer bags in and out of a suburban late at night.
· A dog was spotted running on a highway. Deputies could not find the dog.
· Deputies responded to 130 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.


