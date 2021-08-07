A ride to Yellowstone, a rabid bat and a wild goose on the loose: Police Reports for Aug. 6, 2021 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• Two intoxicated people were riding on one scooter down the sidewalk. They crashed in front of an officer as they crossed the street. They were given a warning.• A caller, who was intoxicated, said he and a friend needed help getting back to Yellowstone National Park. An officer told them about the Streamline bus route to Livingston. • A caller said they saw a rabid bat the night prior and placed it around a grassy area with trees. Animal control checked the park for a rabid bat. They did not find it.• Someone left a voicemail claiming that a wild goose was following people around an apartment complex. There was a green tag on its right foot and a silver tag on its left foot. Animal control patrolled the area for the goose. They did not find it.• Animal control officers warned some people for keeping their dogs off-leash at a park. Signage about the park's off-leash policy was poor, they found.• A caller said domesticated ducks were at a park in a pond. Animal Control told them to contact Big Sky Bird Rescue to attempt to catch the ducks. • Animal control officers spoke with a dog owner about their dog being off leash. They told the person that they were concerned about the dog catching swimmers itch from the pond. "I'm actually more concerned with why you're in your car idling," the dog owner told them.• Someone was "driving like a maniac" and speeding their car around a roundabout multiple times, according to a caller. Officers couldn't find the vehicle.• Someone wanted information about a chicken permit renewal.• Officers responded to 168 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.The Gallatin County jail held 106 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Animal Zoology Transports Police Motor Vehicle Park Duck Owner Bat Goose Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.