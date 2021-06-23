The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person reported that they found a friendly yellow Labrador retriever and were taking it to their vet to get its microchip scanned. A different caller reported a second Lab was in the same area, but they weren’t able to catch the second dog.
· A caller reported a few children in a vehicle by themselves for about 5 minutes. The parents returned to the vehicle when the caller was still on the phone with dispatchers.
· A person visiting from out of state reported that they left jewelry at a hotel and the hotel had not found the jewelry.
· A caller reported that someone was driving a remote-control motorized boat in a pond and that the person didn’t know how to control the boat.
· Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Shelves and other objects were falling out of a truck driving on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol cleared the road but was unable to locate the offending truck driver.
· A person working on a sewer accidentally called 911.
· Two people were hiking without bear spray and came across a baby and mother black bear blocking the trail back to the trailhead. Law enforcement moved the bears along and got the hikers off of the trail safely.
· A woman got her hand stuck in a garbage can. Law enforcement helped the woman get her hand out of the can.
· Deputies responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.