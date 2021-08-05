A remote control car, a Big Sky birthday and the burn ban: Police Reports for Wednesday, Aug. 4 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man wanted to report a “hate crime.” He told dispatchers that the “hate crime” was that his girlfriend’s roommate had locked their doors so he couldn't come in. Officers called the man back and he asked them to cancel the response.· A caller reported an intoxicated man playing with an remote control car in a parking lot. · A house cat that was allowed outside brought a live rabbit into a house. The person who reported the bunny talked with Animal Control and got resources for where to bring it.· A mattress was in the middle of a road.· Officers responded to 151 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A person accidentally called 911 while trying to turn off their alarm clock.· A deputy talked to children who were driving nonstreet-legal motorcycles and ATVs on a state roadway and explained that they could legally drive the vehicles on forest roads a short ways away from where they were.· A tourist had questions about where to take their family for a “birthday outing” in Big Sky next week.· Multiple people violated the burn ban by having campfires, bonfires or throwing cigarette butts into grass.· Deputies responded to 155 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ban Burn Birthday Police Crime Motor Vehicle Transports Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.