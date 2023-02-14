Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· Hotel staff found a bag of what appeared to be meth in a room that was recently rented.

· Officers pulled over a driver and cited them for running a red light and failing to have car insurance or a valid driver's license.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com