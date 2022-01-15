A real ID, a stolen can of beer and stinky animal hides: Police Reports for Friday, Jan. 14 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jan 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A caller said a bouncer took her ID, and she wanted help getting it back. Officers checked the ID and confirmed it was real. They returned it to the caller.• A customer stole a single can of beer from a business. • Some kids were out on an ice rink, throwing lawn chairs around and "vandalizing property," a caller reported. The caller talked with the kids and requested patrol checks on the ice rink.• A caller reported that a guest checked into a place with COVID-19 and knowingly exposed staff and guests to it. An officer explained that no enforcement action could be taken.• Some high schoolers destroyed a hockey set up. • A house was egged.• Someone complained that a neighbor had animal hides hanging up, and it was making the neighborhood smell really bad.• Officers responded to 183 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 113 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Animal Police Telephony Social Services Caller Jail Smell Officer Hide Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.