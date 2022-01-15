Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A caller said a bouncer took her ID, and she wanted help getting it back. Officers checked the ID and confirmed it was real. They returned it to the caller.

• A customer stole a single can of beer from a business.

• Some kids were out on an ice rink, throwing lawn chairs around and "vandalizing property," a caller reported. The caller talked with the kids and requested patrol checks on the ice rink.

• A caller reported that a guest checked into a place with COVID-19 and knowingly exposed staff and guests to it. An officer explained that no enforcement action could be taken.

• Some high schoolers destroyed a hockey set up.

• A house was egged.

• Someone complained that a neighbor had animal hides hanging up, and it was making the neighborhood smell really bad.

• Officers responded to 183 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 113 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

