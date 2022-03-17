Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man trying to turn up the volume on a podcast accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.

· Officers gave dog treats to people walking their dogs on leashes.

· A person reported graffiti painted on the skylight of a building. The paint didn’t cause any permanent damage.

· An officer answered questions about public assembly permits for gatherings at the courthouse.

· Officers responded to 128 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A deputy stopped and warned a driver for driving in the dark without their tail lights on.

· A School Resource Officer assisted with a fire drill at a local school. The students did a “great job quickly and efficiently completing the drill,” the reports said.

· A man called with questions about how to dispose of old ammunition. A deputy informed the man of his options for ammo disposal.

· A deputy removed a rake from a lane of traffic.

· Deputies responded to 110 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 