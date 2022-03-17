Chronicle Staff Writer
Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man trying to turn up the volume on a podcast accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.
· Officers gave dog treats to people walking their dogs on leashes.
· A person reported graffiti painted on the skylight of a building. The paint didn’t cause any permanent damage.
· An officer answered questions about public assembly permits for gatherings at the courthouse.
· Officers responded to 128 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deputy stopped and warned a driver for driving in the dark without their tail lights on.
· A School Resource Officer assisted with a fire drill at a local school. The students did a “great job quickly and efficiently completing the drill,” the reports said.
· A man called with questions about how to dispose of old ammunition. A deputy informed the man of his options for ammo disposal.
· A deputy removed a rake from a lane of traffic.
· Deputies responded to 110 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.