The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A caller complained about a neighbor's dogs barking. The dog owner said she keeps a barking collar on the dogs when it is outside. Animal control officers told the dog owner she was doing nothing wrong.

• A man approached animal control officers on a trail. He was angry that a bear there was caught and euthanized. He yelled at the officers for not "doing something about it." The officers said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was in charge of bears, so he should reach out to them about the issue. The man threatened to contact their supervisor. Officers accompanied a woman off the trail because she claimed the man was creepy and always on the trail.

• Someone found a raccoon in a dumpster. Someone freed the raccoon and it ran away.

• A caller had questions about starting a protest on a state highway. They were told to call the sheriff's office, but the questions pertained specifically to highways outside of city limits. The caller was told not to impede traffic, then became frustrated and hung up.

• Someone wanted to know whether it is legal to run a dog sitting business from their home, and if so, how many dogs they could have.

• Someone accidentally dialed police while playing disc golf.

• A caller found a lost yellow Labrador retriever puppy. Animal control advised the caller to take the puppy to a veterinarian or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter for a microchip scan. The puppy was returned to its owners later in the day.

• A caller reported that she was walking with her nephew on a trail and a dog came up from behind and bit his hamstring. The dog's owner said her nephew "should know how to behave around off-leash dogs."

• Someone complained that there were too many off-leash dogs on Sourdough Trail. She requested that animal control cite a specific neighbor.

• Officers responded to 165 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.

The Gallatin County jail held 127 people Saturday.

