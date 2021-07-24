A racoon in a dumpster, a protest on a highway and a lost puppy: Police Reports for July 23, 2021 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jul 24, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A caller complained about a neighbor's dogs barking. The dog owner said she keeps a barking collar on the dogs when it is outside. Animal control officers told the dog owner she was doing nothing wrong.• A man approached animal control officers on a trail. He was angry that a bear there was caught and euthanized. He yelled at the officers for not "doing something about it." The officers said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was in charge of bears, so he should reach out to them about the issue. The man threatened to contact their supervisor. Officers accompanied a woman off the trail because she claimed the man was creepy and always on the trail. • Someone found a raccoon in a dumpster. Someone freed the raccoon and it ran away.• A caller had questions about starting a protest on a state highway. They were told to call the sheriff's office, but the questions pertained specifically to highways outside of city limits. The caller was told not to impede traffic, then became frustrated and hung up.• Someone wanted to know whether it is legal to run a dog sitting business from their home, and if so, how many dogs they could have.• Someone accidentally dialed police while playing disc golf. • A caller found a lost yellow Labrador retriever puppy. Animal control advised the caller to take the puppy to a veterinarian or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter for a microchip scan. The puppy was returned to its owners later in the day.• A caller reported that she was walking with her nephew on a trail and a dog came up from behind and bit his hamstring. The dog's owner said her nephew "should know how to behave around off-leash dogs."• Someone complained that there were too many off-leash dogs on Sourdough Trail. She requested that animal control cite a specific neighbor.• Officers responded to 165 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.The Gallatin County jail held 127 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Owner Dog Officer Zoology Animal Puppy Raccoon Trail Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.