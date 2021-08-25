A raccoon, a pile of bones and a hot air balloon: Police Reports or Tuesday, Aug. 24 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 25, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A caller was concerned that a blanket on the side of a road was a person and wanted law enforcement to check. It was not.· A raccoon was living underneath a person’s deck. Animal Control provided the person with pest control options. · Dispatchers heard a child yell “Mom, I think I accidentally dialed 911” before hanging up. Law enforcement called back and confirmed that the call was an accidental dial.· A property management employee was working in a crawl space of a residence and found some bones. He wanted to know if they were human bones or not. An officer responded and determined the bones were from a small animal.· Officers responded to 140 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · Deputies checked on a car with its headlights on in a parking lot near Big Sky. The car was occupied by two people who were taking a short nap before driving farther.· Deputies participated in an active shooter drill.· A hot air balloon landed in the middle of a farm field. The property owner asked that the people in the balloon be trespassed from the property.· A driver of a pickup was doing donuts in a parking lot.· Deputies responded to 125 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Call Officer Motor Vehicle Telephony Transports Work Balloon Hot Air Following Gallatin County Detention Center Animal Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.