The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A caller was concerned that a blanket on the side of a road was a person and wanted law enforcement to check. It was not.

· A raccoon was living underneath a person’s deck. Animal Control provided the person with pest control options.

· Dispatchers heard a child yell “Mom, I think I accidentally dialed 911” before hanging up. Law enforcement called back and confirmed that the call was an accidental dial.

· A property management employee was working in a crawl space of a residence and found some bones. He wanted to know if they were human bones or not. An officer responded and determined the bones were from a small animal.

· Officers responded to 140 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Deputies checked on a car with its headlights on in a parking lot near Big Sky. The car was occupied by two people who were taking a short nap before driving farther.

· Deputies participated in an active shooter drill.

· A hot air balloon landed in the middle of a farm field. The property owner asked that the people in the balloon be trespassed from the property.

· A driver of a pickup was doing donuts in a parking lot.

· Deputies responded to 125 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags