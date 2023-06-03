Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:

· A caller reported that their roommate had stolen multiple items from them, including dungeons and dragons books and the “priceless” body of her pet python which had been kept in a freezer.

· The fire department helped direct traffic during a power outage that affected traffic signals on the west end of Bozeman.


