The Bozeman Police reports for Thursday include:
Someone called the police on a man singing and yelling on the street just past midnight. The man agreed to hang out inside his car the rest of the night.
A caller reported that someone had dumped a box of women’s clothes in their yard overnight.
A caller wanted to know whether any law enforcement agencies were looking for a “purple haired kid.”
A red PT Cruiser was stuck on Huffine Lane but the driver declined assistance getting the vehicle out of the road.
Officers responded to 124 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday include:
Deputies gave a warning to a dump truck driver who had used the shoulder of the road to pass vehicles.
Someone called inquiring about “the criminal element” in the Clarkston area.
An intoxicated man in Big Sky was cut off by bartenders and declined a ride home from a deputy.
Deputies responded to 171 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 155 people on Friday.
