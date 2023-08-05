Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Thursday include:

Someone called the police on a man singing and yelling on the street just past midnight. The man agreed to hang out inside his car the rest of the night.

A caller reported that someone had dumped a box of women’s clothes in their yard overnight.


