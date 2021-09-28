Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A bear took down a deer in a person’s yard.

· A person driving a Prius moved cones to park in an active construction area.

· A metal rolling tray was in an intersection. Officers responded to move it out of the intersection but the city streets department had already picked it up.

· A man found a lost blind dog while walking his own dog. Officers were able to reunite the dog with its owner.

· Officers responded to 142 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· Cattle were in a person’s yard. Deputies responded, but the cattle had moved on by the time they arrived.

· A high schooler accidentally called 911 while walking in the school hallway. There was no emergency.

· A baby pushed the emergency button on a smart watch.

· A person flagged down a deputy because she couldn’t get the navigation in her rental car to work. The deputy advised the woman that she should go back to the rental car company for help.

· Deputies responded to 118 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags