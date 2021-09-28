A Prius, a rolling tray and a baby with a smart watch: Police Reports for Monday, Sept. 27 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A bear took down a deer in a person’s yard.· A person driving a Prius moved cones to park in an active construction area. · A metal rolling tray was in an intersection. Officers responded to move it out of the intersection but the city streets department had already picked it up.· A man found a lost blind dog while walking his own dog. Officers were able to reunite the dog with its owner.· Officers responded to 142 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · Cattle were in a person’s yard. Deputies responded, but the cattle had moved on by the time they arrived.· A high schooler accidentally called 911 while walking in the school hallway. There was no emergency.· A baby pushed the emergency button on a smart watch.· A person flagged down a deputy because she couldn’t get the navigation in her rental car to work. The deputy advised the woman that she should go back to the rental car company for help.· Deputies responded to 118 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Officer Police Work Following Gallatin County Detention Center Cattle Dog Button Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.