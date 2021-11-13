A porta potty, cats in a trailer and skaters in a parking garage: Police Reports for Friday, Nov. 12 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A man was cited for disorderly conduct after banging on the back door of a bar.• An officer helped with some school projects. • A vehicle crashed into a port-a-potty at a construction site, causing a street sign to bend.• Someone reported there were 10 to 15 cats in a trailer. They wanted someone to remove the cats and take them to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. The shelter could only take in a small number of cats at a time, so the caller requested help from Animal Control.• A toddler was playing with a phone and accidentally dialed 911. • Some skaters were told to leave a parking garage basement, but they wouldn't. The skaters were warned for skateboarding and trespassing.• Someone's vehicle was hit with an egg.• A driver was warned for disorderly conduct after they jumped out of a vehicle at an intersection and switched positions with the passenger.• Officers responded to 188 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 122 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skater Vehicle Police Transports Building Industry Highway Parking Garage Gallatin County Cat Jail Porta Potty Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.