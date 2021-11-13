Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A man was cited for disorderly conduct after banging on the back door of a bar.

• An officer helped with some school projects.

• A vehicle crashed into a port-a-potty at a construction site, causing a street sign to bend.

• Someone reported there were 10 to 15 cats in a trailer. They wanted someone to remove the cats and take them to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. The shelter could only take in a small number of cats at a time, so the caller requested help from Animal Control.

• A toddler was playing with a phone and accidentally dialed 911.

• Some skaters were told to leave a parking garage basement, but they wouldn't. The skaters were warned for skateboarding and trespassing.

• Someone's vehicle was hit with an egg.

• A driver was warned for disorderly conduct after they jumped out of a vehicle at an intersection and switched positions with the passenger.

• Officers responded to 188 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 122 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

