Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police reports for Monday included:
A toddler playing with a cell phone accidentally called the police.
A port-a-potty was placed in front of a stop sign blocking the sign from view.
A caller reported that someone was underneath a bridge and yelling.
A man flagged down an officer to report that his car was stolen. It was not stolen.
Someone called to talk about trapping feral cats on North Rouse Avenue.
A caller reported someone threatening other people with a spatula.
Officers responded to 154 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included:
Four horses were reported walking in the middle of a road around 3:45 a.m.
Someone turned in a handgun they’d found and deputies were able to return the gun to its owner later on.
About 22 members of Hells Angels were seen south on U.S. Highway 191 toward Yellowstone National Park around 10 a.m.
A caller reported that someone in a convertible with the top down was flying a kite out of the vehicle.
A deputy warned a driver not to do donuts in a parking lot.
Deputies responded to 126 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Tuesday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.