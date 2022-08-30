Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported seeing three cowboy hat-wearing, drunk men were walking in and out of the lane of traffic.
· A caller reported seeing three cowboy hat-wearing, drunk men were walking in and out of the lane of traffic.
· Someone reported waking up to someone had written obscene words on her car windows.
· A person driving in a neighborhood wanted to report someone stealing a package off a porch — the caller spoke to the person who took the package who said they lived at that address. A responding officer spoke with the suspected thief. It was his package and no crime had been committed.
· Officers responded to 161 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Someone reported a white pickup truck had blue flashing lights on it and didn’t appear to be a law enforcement car, which is illegal. Deputies were unable to find the truck.
· A woman reported that she suspects her neighbor of shooting her cat. Her cat had a gunshot wound and her neighbor had apparently made threats earlier that they’d “put a bullet in her cat if she steps one foot over here.”
· A deputy stopped a driver going 70 mph when the speed limit was 55 mph. The deputy noticed a large can of White Claw Hard Seltzer open with a straw in it in the cup holder. The driver told the deputy that he had just opened it and the can was full. The driver did not seem to be impaired and the deputy gave him a citation for speeding, for an open container and made him pour out the White Claw.
· Deputies responded to 130 calls on Monday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Tuesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
Business and Health Reporter
